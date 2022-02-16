A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that sources within AEW have all had good things to say about former Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, who left the company with husband Cody Rhodes this week.

“I know there’s some noise going around, and I absolutely have no horse in the race here, but I did ask a few people and all of them said good things about Brandi Rhodes. Most of the folks I spoke to said she will be missed within the company as a whole,” the report stated.

For those who missed it, you can see Brandi’s AEW departure statement below:

