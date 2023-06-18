As we’ve noted, there have been a lot of rumors on the highly-anticipated CM Punk vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA match finally taking place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II later this month. It was even reported that Punk was not happy with the idea of working with KENTA at the event. You can click here for KENTA’s reaction to the report and comments on the match.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that while the Forbidden Door rumors on Punk vs. KENTA continue, word from tonight’s AEW Collision premiere is that the match is not a done deal, and may not even be the plan for the pay-per-view.

With that said, officials do want Punk to wrestle a match at Forbidden Door but there’s no word yet on who his opponent might be if it’s not KENTA.

Punk returned with a promo to open tonight’s AEW Collision premiere, but did not address Forbidden Door. You can click here for news and video from the segment.

