– GCW is planning to put together a fan-fest type of event.

– As noted, AEW announced Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb for the Collision taping tonight for Saturday’s show. Sakazaki has been medically cleared and was actually backstage at a recent AEW TV taping.

– Charlette Renegade of The Renegade Twins is backstage at the AEW taping tonight. Shge is hopeful to get medically cleared to return soon.

– Alexis Littlefoot lost to Nyla Rose in a dark match at the AEW Dynamite taping last night. Also working the taping was Colt Cabana, who dropped a singles bout to Satnam Singh.

– There was talk of doing a Tag-Team Battle Royal before the decision was made to ultimately go with the Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

– Regarding reports today about the AEW and WBD deal being “done” finally, an additional source noted that the deal has been in AEW’s hands to review and sign.

– TNA is expecting their biggest live attendance in U.S. for 2024 at their TNA Victory Road show this Friday in San Antonio, TX.

– The Outrunners, who have worked the Kentucky area quite a bit, impressed AEW officials with their crowd reactions and work in the Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet on Wednesday’s show in Lexington.

(H/T: Fightful Select)