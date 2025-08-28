AEW pay-per-view events may finally be streaming live on HBO Max soon.

Nearly a year ago, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that, under AEW’s new media rights deal, live PPV shows would be available on HBO Max (then Max) later this year at a discounted rate per event. Since that announcement, however, there’s been little update on the rollout.

According to a report from Andrew Zarian of “The Mat Men Pro Wrestling” podcast, an official announcement regarding AEW PPVs on HBO Max is expected “in the coming weeks.”

Recently, the streaming service updated its terms and conditions for subscribers, introducing a new section on one-time purchases starting September 20 — coinciding with AEW All Out 2025.

Hearing that there will be an announcement regarding AEW PPVs on HBO Max in the coming weeks… pic.twitter.com/u1HJtOvYVV — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 28, 2025

During a media call for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan provided an update on ROH World TV Champion Nick Wayne. Wayne had previously suffered a broken foot, which forced him to withdraw from his scheduled match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, with Killswitch stepping in as his replacement.

Khan confirmed that Ring of Honor will not be naming an interim TV Champion while Wayne recovers. He added that Wayne is expected to return soon, though no specific timetable has been announced. Wayne last competed on ROH TV in July, successfully defending his title against Willie Mack.

Also during today’s ROH Death Before Dishonor media call, “TK” provided updates on Chris Jericho, Deonna Purrazzo, and the ROH Women’s Pure Championship.

You can check out some highlights from the media call below:

On Chris Jericho: “I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH. I’ve very grateful to Chris. I think the world of Chris and I would love to have Chris back. He’s been a great star for us since the very beginning of AEW and ROH as well.”

On how he’d love to have Jericho back: “If and when the time presents itself, hopefully, I would love to have Chris back. I think the world of him and Chris Jericho is always in the highest of standing with me, AEW, and ROH. He has been a great ambassador, leader, and friend to all of us. Chris Jericho is a huge part of our company here.”

On injuries holding up the ROH Women’s Pure Championship tournament: “I think when we started the Pure Championship Tournament idea, we had so many injuries in the division that I ended up at Supercard of Honor, instead of being able to launch the bracket as I’d originally intended, I then went into the card with the Interim TV Championship match because Red Velvet wasn’t cleared. And people I wanted to use for that, wouldn’t have been able to field the bracket that I wanted.

“And then the next night less than 24 hours later, we went out into the Casino Gauntlet match that I mentioned earlier which was a great match. And I mentioned that Mina got hurt in that match. There were several injuries in that match that affected AEW and Ring of Honor and affected potential championships in both companies. And in this case, we lost about a quarter of the women in the Casino Gauntlet match to injury. And Mina is going to be the first one back, and her first match back is going to be tomorrow.”

On how the injuries have affected both AEW and ROH: “We had something else come up this week that — when I talk about injuries and these things, on the glass half full side, I got asked a question that I really really appreciated at the scrum. And it applied to AEW, and now I’ll talk more about ROH and why I think it’s really good, a lot of the things we’ve been able to do with ROH. I got asked a question about the women’s wrestling in AEW this week and why we’re having such a good year, and why things have changed so much for the better. And I put so much of it on the quality of the wrestlers and the level of the performances. And we’ve also been really unfortunate, we’ve been very — on the plus side, very fortunate to have great wrestlers on top that have been able to stay healthy.

“We have had some major injuries like I said, just even coming out of a big match on the biggest show of the year. Women’s Casino Gauntlet was a great, great match but a lot of injuries, and big stars unavailable that really affected the booking of AEW. But even more so, probably to be honest of you, with ROH where Mina hasn’t been able to wrestle until tomorrow and it’s still been figured into the story um with Toni and Athena, where it still makes sense for her to be here. But also with Syuri, who I really wanted to use here in AEW but also in ROH. And had plans for Syuri, and her first appearance with us was an injury. So things happen and it’s okay. We’ll come back from injuries and all kinds of things. In the case of Deonna, I really want to get Deonna in uh the Pure Championship tournament and get Deonna going. And there’s a number of people I want to use in the Pure Championship Tournament.”

On having to hold off due to Queen Aminata’s passport being stolen: “I wrote a bracket for the Pure Championship Tournament. And then this past week, I had to hold off on match announcements for this. And it’s looking positive like I might be able to go hopefully with something that looks like the bracket I wanted to use. On top of all the crazy injuries — and you got people you really want to put in this tournament. Deonna is one great example, but there’s a bunch of women who are going to be in this tournament I really really like, and I think this would be a great spot and place for them.

“But to make this work, it takes a great group of wrestlers. And I want to put on a tournament commensurate with the quality of uh the roster. And in this case, one of the wrestlers that I really think would add a lot and has been featured as a name that we’ve associated with it, it’s somebody who’s really risen to prominence in AEW. Also has stepped up in part due to injuries, and taken a top place on AW TV, but has expressed an interest in being in the ROH Pure Championship field. And that’s Queen Aminata. And Queen Aminata this week, on independent show, had her passport stolen. And then that changed the uh dynamics of some of the travel and even affected some of the things I was hoping to do Wednesday, last night, which we had a great show. And it looks like Queen Aminata is going to be back for tomorrow now, with a emergency passport. Which is great because I’m now looking back to go back to another — It’s just kind of crazy, but uh there’s so much that goes into planning an event and there’s so much goes into planning shows.”

On Deonna Purrazzo: “I like Deonna a lot and I think she is a very talented wrestler. I do value people trying to get reps in AEW or ROH or internationally. Deonna is a really great wrestler and when she came to AEW, she had a lot of success. She still could find her footing here and do really well. It’s think Deonna had gone down to Mexico, and this is something you can grow and learn from, and had an experience down there that wasn’t positive with our partners. In doing some of the wrestling down there and having more involvement with international partners, it’s important to look at how AEW this year has been working with top international promotions. I like Deonna a lot and I’ve been looking at this show as an opportunity to work Deonna back in. I really want to get Deonna going again. It’s okay if something doesn’t go well, and I want to give somebody an opportunity to come back from something, and I think Deonna is a really good wrestler. Having one match that doesn’t go great shouldn’t be the end of a run or change anything. I really appreciate a lot of what Deonna has said recently, positive comments about AEW. I feel positive about her, too. That’s why we brought her here.”

On plans to have her compete in the ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament: “I think Deonna is an excellent wrestler and she’s gonna be in the Pure Championship Tournament. I really want to get Deonna going again. I say these things because I think she’s a really good talent and person. I think she brings a lot of positive things and I really want to stress, if one thing doesn’t go perfectly, it’s okay to take some time and we’ll reevaluate when the right thing comes up and we’ll slot you back in.”

On her positivity: “Deonna has been really positive of AEW and I want to give Deonna a good opportunity. I’m still very interested in Deonna wrestling, and she has been open that she wants to get out there and wrestle more on the independents and take advantage of the opportunities in ROH when they come. Based on the positive sentiment she’s been putting out there and her wanting to do the work, and the body work she’s put up in her career and what I know she’s capable of at her best, absolutely, I want to give Deonna opportunities. Deonna is somebody that is a good example of how to conduct yourself in the locker room, even if you’re not necessarily featured on TV, being very positive in the sentiment of the company and also expressing an interest in going out and wrestling and taking advantage of the opportunities to go out there and get in the ring and make the most of them.”