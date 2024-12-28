Some backstage news and notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view in Orlando, FL.

Featured below are some late notes heading into the big year-end PPV show.

* Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana are in Orlando for the event and are scheduled to appear but currently aren’t set for a match.

* Kenny Omega was previously expected to return at Worlds End in recent weeks, though there’s been no further update since. BetOnline has Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada favored to win their matches and advance, aligning with our own predictions.

* Nigel McGuinness sustained a finger injury during in-ring training.

* The talent booked for Wrestle Dynasty are largely staying in Japan until January 1. Meanwhile, Max Caster had several lines removed from his rap this week.

* MJF has completed filming his movie projects, and is fully back now.

* Some NJPW talent desired for Wrestle Dynasty were unavailable due to being booked for Collision on the same day.

* Bryan Danielson is reportedly at the show tonight. He was present at the AEW All In Dallas ticketing event and remains actively working with AEW.

* Also at the show are Julia Hart, Nick Wayne and The Gunns, just to name a few additional names not booked for matches.

* There were weapons being modified for tonight’s show, including what appeared to be a board covered in barbed wire.

