AEW WrestleDream 2025 took place on Saturday, October 18 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

Following the show, some backstage news and notes from the event have surfaced from the weekend surrounding the pay-per-view.

– Ahead of the event, AEW had Tony Khan, Samoa Joe, Darby Allin, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander all participating in various forms of media to promote WrestleDream.

– Regarding internal creative plans, sources clarified that Andrade’s situation did have some effect on creative heading into the show, but there were no plans for him to actually work the pay-per-view.

– Internally, Mercedes Moné’s opponent for WrestleDream was still listed as “TBD” in company materials prior to the show. Meanwhile, the Frat House faction was said to be “not exactly hidden” leading up to the event.

– As teased at the show, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa are expected to team together soon.

– Additionally, Swerve Strickland was reportedly backstage at a recent episode of AEW Dynamite following his birthday celebration. However, he was just visiting and is not yet ready to make his in-ring return.

– The following producers worked these matches at the PPV on Saturday night:

* Death Riders vs. Conglomeration & Roderick Strong: Jon Cruz

* Frat Party vs. Eddie Kingston & Hook: Christopher Daniels

* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale: Pat Buck

* FTR vs. JetSpeed: Rocky Romero

* Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter: Chuck Taylor

* The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express: Christopher Daniels

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand: Sonjay Dutt & Jon Cruz

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher: Scotty 2 Hotty

* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander: Madison Rayne

* Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa: Pat Buck

* Brodido vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada: Colt Cabana

* Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page: Jerry Lynn

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin: Chris Hero & Dean Malenko

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW WrestleDream 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)