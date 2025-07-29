A controversial on-air segment from earlier this year between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton was revisited in the Season 1 finale of WWE: UNREAL, which dropped in its’ entirety on Netflix on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

The April 4th episode of WWE SmackDown from Chicago featured a promo segment between Flair and Stratton that veered off-script, with both stars taking unscripted verbal shots at one another. The moment became a talking point backstage and online, and now the new Netflix docuseries has shed some light on what went down behind the scenes.

During the promo, Stratton delivered a line referencing Flair’s past marriages, which led to immediate fallout backstage.

“You might be Queen inside of the ring but outside of the ring, you ain’t the Queen of sh*t,” Stratton said to Flair during the segment. She followed it up with another zinger: “When I beat you at WrestleMania, Charlotte, you are going to be just like you are outside of the ring, alone. What is that record? 0-3? Woooo!”

That moment triggered an immediate reaction backstage, with WWE’s Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Ed Koskey seen discussing the incident with Triple H in the docuseries.

“Apparently, it was the divorce line that sent her over the edge. She’s upset. It obviously wasn’t written in the promo,” Koskey told Triple H.

Triple H responded by emphasizing the importance of professionalism and staying on script: “I need Tiffany to understand that’s obviously not how we do this. So, she needs to go to Charlotte and apologize and they need to get on the same page.”

This wasn’t the first time tension had surfaced between the two. Just weeks earlier on the March 21 edition of SmackDown, Flair was accused backstage of “steamrolling” Stratton during a split-screen interview segment, making the then-Women’s Champion look bad.

Later in the Unreal finale, Flair offered high praise for Stratton following their WrestleMania 41 showdown.

“I think she has a super bright future,” Flair said. “She’s a star.”

Triple H also acknowledged Flair’s performance in the match, telling her, “That’s how you put someone over.”

WWE: UNREAL is available now for subscribers of Netflix.

