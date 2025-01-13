– Several top WWE Superstars are now being advertised locally for the first-ever WWE Raw on Netflix show from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Among those scheduled to appear at the WWE Raw show in NYC on March 10, 2025 are WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Liv Morgan.

– WWE has announced that they will be returning to Seattle, Washington on Friday, April 11, 2025 for a live episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network from the Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets for the show will go on sale starting this Friday, January 17. Advertised locally to appear at the 4/11 SmackDown episode are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Solo Sikoa and others.

– A lot of WWE 2K25 promotion will pick up heading into the week of January 27, 2025.

– As if you needed any further evidence, former AEW star and one-half of The Lucha Bros, Penta El Zero Miedo has been spotted at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, the site of tonight’s sophomore installment of WWE Raw on Netflix. As noted, a “mystery luchador” is scheduled to face-off against Chad Gable on the show this evening. WWE Shop has already publicly promoted masks, t-shirts and other items with Penta El Zero Miedo included in the merchandise.

– WWE’s official website has released an excellent new behind-the-scenes photo gallery from the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut show from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 6, 2025. You can check out the complete gallery at WWE.com, and some samples from the post on WWE’s official X account below.