– WWE is keeping the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) busy again as of late. In addition to filing to trademark Tiffany Stratton's ring name following her WWE Women's Championship victory a couple of weeks ago, the company once again registered with the USPTO on January 14 to trademark "Cenation."

– WWE has released a mini six-and-a-half minute backstage documentary from the historic debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from January 6, 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The official description for the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, reads: Watch never-before-seen footage from the premiere of Raw on Netflix, featuring surprising backstage interactions, reunions and more moments with WWE Superstars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns and The Rock.