Brock Lesnar’s WWE future may extend well beyond SummerSlam.

As Lesnar prepares to face Oba Femi inside Hell In A Cell at WWE SummerSlam, there is reportedly little expectation backstage that the bout will mark the end of his in-ring career.

According to a new report, the belief within WWE is that Lesnar is not expected to retire following the high-profile showdown with Femi. While nothing has been officially confirmed, one source indicated they would be surprised if Lesnar didn’t take another hiatus from WWE television after SummerSlam before resurfacing in time for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

As has often been the case throughout his career, Lesnar is said to keep his future plans extremely close to the vest, making it difficult for details about his schedule to circulate internally.

With that in mind, if the Hell In A Cell match were ultimately to be Lesnar’s final bout, it is reportedly not something that is currently being discussed or widely believed backstage.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi III inside Hell In A Cell is scheduled to take place at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)