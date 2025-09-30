— Britt Baker has been absent from AEW programming for many months now.

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Baker remains under AEW contract. In fact, her deal could be extended due to the amount of time she has missed while recovering from injuries.

There have been past reports about Baker being caught on cameras and microphones saying “nobody cares” following a segment with Serena Deeb. There were also issues between Baker, MJF, and Alicia Atout, which led to some backstage heat. Additionally, her match with Mercedes Mone — which came after long stretches of inactivity and ongoing injuries — was said to have rubbed some people the wrong way. It is said that AEW shares part of the blame for putting Baker into such a major match despite her limited ring time over the past year.

It was added that Baker still has “at least” a year remaining on her contract, with the potential for added time pushing it into 2027. She will likely appear in AEW again once the company is ready to feature her.

And finally, Baker is reportedly healthy, prepared, and eager to return.

— Adam Copeland has been added to the cast of The Beekeeper 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2024 action hit The Beekeeper.

He joins Jason Statham, who returns as Adam Clay, and Pom Klementieff, best known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Mission: Impossible franchise. The original film followed Clay, a former elite agent, as he came out of retirement to avenge the death of a friend.

Several cast members from the first film are also back, including Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, and Jemma Redgrave. Yara Shahidi has also signed on for the sequel.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto with a script from Kurt Wimmer, who also wrote the first installment, the film is produced by Statham’s Punch Palace, Miramax, and other partners, with Amazon MGM Studios handling distribution.

In addition to his wrestling commitments with AEW, Copeland continues to expand his acting career. He recently appeared in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, portraying Ares, the God of War.

— AEW wrestler Jack Perry has officially reunited with Luchasaurus, bringing back the popular Jurassic Express tag team.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Battleground” podcast ahead of AEW Dynamite’s six-year anniversary show on Wednesday night, Perry revealed that there was some internal resistance to the reunion. He explained that some were “hell-bent” on preventing it from happening and even floated the idea of presenting the duo as a darker, heel version of themselves.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the Jurassic Express reunion: “That was the culmination of so long. Without saying too much and throwing certain people under the bus — maybe one day — he’s one of my best friends in the entire world, in wrestling and out, and that’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time. There were many iterations over the years of how we would come back together. There was an evil version that somebody else ruined, and we didn’t get to do it, and there was all sorts of stuff.”

On Luchasaurus’ recent health issues: “This past year, we both ended up being off. He was off; he had pneumonia, which has been documented, and all that, but it turned out to be pretty serious, and he almost died, which is surreal. Guy’s like your best friend, and I’m talking to him every day and all that. Then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Oh, I could have died.’ It really puts things into perspective, you know, just how fragile life is and really what’s important, because it’s easy, I feel like, to get lost in the weeds of like, ‘I’m pissed about this, I hate this guy. I want to do this,’ so we do. It really puts it all in perspective.”

“We were thinking the way it had worked out. We were both off. We wanted to do this again, because we felt like we could do it better than the first time, and we both know ourselves so much more, and it’s different. Then it turned out to be just about the hardest thing in the world to make it happen, just scheduling and things were coming up, and there were certain people who seemed hell bent on not letting it happen. But we fought through it all, and we kept going. Finally, it culminated in that moment that you saw, and it just felt so good. I feel like I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better.”