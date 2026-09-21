There is growing concern among some WWE talent regarding the company’s upcoming return to Saudi Arabia.

With the security situation in the Middle East escalating in recent days, there was talk backstage at Monday’s WWE Raw among talent who hope the company seriously reconsiders moving forward with Crown Jewel in Riyadh this November.

The concerns come as the U.S. Department of State currently lists Saudi Arabia under a Level 3 travel advisory, which advises Americans to “reconsider travel.” The advisory cites the risk of armed conflict, terrorism and Iranian drone and missile attacks, among other concerns.

While the advisory was updated on September 15, the State Department noted that the country’s Level 3 designation itself did not change with that update.

The situation in the region has continued to develop since then. Reuters reported that Houthi forces in Yemen launched missile and drone attacks targeting Riyadh over the weekend, with video showing smoke near King Khalid International Airport following explosions in the area.

The State Department subsequently issued a security alert warning of the possibility of “unforeseen escalation” in the Middle East and advised Americans to remain vigilant and prepare for potential flight cancellations and airspace closures.

Saudi Arabia has experienced additional attacks in recent weeks. Reuters reported Monday that a September 13 drone attack disrupted the country’s east-west oil pipeline, while ongoing regional tensions have also significantly affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

As things currently stand, WWE has not announced any change to Crown Jewel.

The company officially announced earlier this month that WWE Crown Jewel will take place on Saturday, November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD. The event is scheduled to stream on the ESPN app in the United States and Netflix internationally.

WWE has held events in Saudi Arabia as part of its partnership with the country since 2018. The relationship is also scheduled to expand significantly next year, with WrestleMania 43 set to take place in Riyadh in 2027.

It remains to be seen whether the current security situation will result in any changes to WWE’s Crown Jewel plans.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)