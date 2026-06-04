Despite holding two of the most prominent championships connected to WWE programming, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have seen limited television focus in the weeks following WrestleMania.

One source indicates there has been some internal concern regarding the creative direction, or lack thereof, for both stars since WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Morgan, who currently reigns as Women’s World Champion, was originally expected to continue her storyline involving Stephanie Vaquer. However, after Vaquer suffered an injury, those plans were disrupted and Morgan was reportedly left without a clear follow-up program. As a result, she has not remained as central to Raw as initially planned.

That could soon change.

According to the source, WWE intends to feature Morgan more prominently moving forward, regardless of Vaquer’s recovery timeline. Notably, Morgan has yet to defend the Women’s World Championship since capturing the title, a fact that has generated some discussion among fans regarding her post-WrestleMania booking.

As for Mysterio, WWE has reportedly made an effort to keep him visible on television even when he has not been actively wrestling. While his in-ring opportunities have been limited in recent weeks, his role is expected to expand as WWE begins increasing promotion for upcoming AAA events.

Mysterio currently holds the AAA Mega Championship, giving WWE another major titleholder with crossover value as the company’s relationship with AAA continues to develop.

For now, both champions remain key figures within WWE’s plans, but it appears fans can expect a greater emphasis on both Morgan and Mysterio as the summer schedule begins to take shape.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)