AEW introduced a unique match concept at WrestleDream 2026, but at least one familiar voice within the company wasn’t entirely convinced it would work.

During a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, longtime AEW commentator Tony Schiavone reflected on the Clockwork Carnage match that headlined the October 17 pay-per-view.

The match featured eight competitors battling under an elimination and points-based format, with Will Ospreay ultimately retaining the AEW World Championship.

According to Schiavone, there was uncertainty about how the match would play out, even among those who had been briefed on the rules and format beforehand.

“I didn’t know what to expect [from the match]. Nobody did, nobody. We’re in the back, we’ve had meetings, we’ve been told what’s going to go on…but we still didn’t know what to expect, and I’m thinking ‘this could really not turn out too good.’”

Despite his initial reservations, Schiavone came away impressed with how the match unfolded, particularly the dramatic moments during its closing stretch.

“But I thought it was good. I thought it was very good, and I thought there was a lot of drama.”

Schiavone went on to explain that while he appreciates the athleticism and technical aspects of professional wrestling, the storytelling and drama of a match are equally important to him.

“I love matches where guys do a lot of great spots and can work and sell, and all the things that go in to make a good match, but I love the drama. I thought we had a lot of drama at the end of that match, and I thought that (Clockwork Carnage) was very, very good.”

He concluded by acknowledging that he wasn’t aware of the online reaction to the experimental match format.

“So I enjoyed it, I don’t know how it was received online, because I don’t look.”

The Clockwork Carnage main event featured Ospreay defending against Samoa Joe, Adam Copeland, Ricochet, Kazuchika Okada, Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita and Mike Bailey.

While Schiavone admitted he had doubts going into the match, he ultimately considered the experiment a success.

(H/T: Jake Jeremy and F4WOnline.com)