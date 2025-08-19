Some AEW talents booked for this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view reportedly weren’t certain as of this past weekend whether their schedules also included the AEW Dynamite show this coming Wednesday night.

After several months of primarily running smaller buildings, AEW is now heading into a stretch of larger venues, though some will likely be scaled down. The OVO Hydro holds over 12,000, Canada Life Centre seats around 9,000 with a theater setup of 3,000, Marshall Health Network Arena seats 9,000, and the Petersen Events Center can hold more than 12,000. The schedule also includes major arenas such as Oakland Arena, Target Center, and Moda Center.

AEW is still booking a mix of smaller locations as well, including the 2300 Arena, GalaxyCon, Daily’s Place, and the Cable Dahmer Arena.

