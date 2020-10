It looks like this week’s WWE RAW season premiere show did not have a lot of re-writes, as the show usually does.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that the majority of the show, from the stuff with RETRIBUTION, The Hurt Business, Sheamus and The New Day, and more, was already set up by Sunday afternoon and did not end up changing by the time RAW aired on Monday night.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.