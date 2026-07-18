Conor McGregor’s recent “who?” comment about Roman Reigns reportedly wasn’t genuine.

The former two-division UFC champion raised eyebrows while promoting his return to the Octagon ahead of UFC 329 after Roman Reigns made an appearance at UFC Freedom 250. When asked about the WWE star, McGregor responded by saying, “Who?”, sparking speculation that he wasn’t familiar with Reigns.

According to sources within TKO, McGregor was well aware of who Reigns is and that the remark was simply his own way of creating “corporate synergy” and generating buzz ahead of his comeback fight.

The two have a history dating back nearly a decade. In 2016, McGregor publicly criticized WWE and its performers, prompting a memorable response from Reigns, who dismissed the UFC star by saying McGregor was “the size of my leg.” While it was noted that it has not been confirmed whether the two have ever met in person, sources made it clear that they are certainly familiar with one another.

McGregor returned to action at UFC 329, where he suffered a knee injury less than a minute into the bout.

Roman Reigns is gearing up for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which takes place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.