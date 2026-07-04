Another day has brought more discussion surrounding WWE’s ID program and the recent issues involving independent wrestlers being pulled from scheduled appearances on short notice.

Following Thursday’s public exchange between GCW owner Brett Lauderdale and PRODUCE promoter Adam Abdalla regarding last-minute travel changes, additional details have surfaced about the situation.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer daily update at F4WOnline.com, the scheduling changes stemmed from adjustments to WWE’s Evolve taping schedule.

“This is from WWE,” Meltzer wrote. “They changed the Evolve taping schedule from one day a month to two days in a row, so new dates were added and talent had to be pulled off some dates.”

Meltzer added that the issue extended beyond the schedule itself, noting that communication with talent became a significant problem.

“It was also said that there was a communications issue in that even after this decision was made,” Meltzer wrote, “a lot of talent wasn’t informed quickly and made bookings even after those dates were known, but they themselves didn’t know about them.”

Bryan Alvarez also addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Live, explaining that WWE ID talent are expected to remain active on the independent scene while simultaneously making themselves available for WWE opportunities, creating what he described as a difficult balancing act.

“You are responsible for keeping busy,” Alvarez said, referring to WWE ID talent. “You are responsible for getting regular bookings. And not only do they want you to get regular bookings, but they want you to get regular, semi high-profile bookings. And that’s on you. They’re not going around and telling you where to work. You’re responsible for getting booked in high-profile places and working regularly. And there have been ID talents that, apparently, the company figured, ‘you’re not working regularly enough, and you’re not working in high-profile enough places, so you’re out of here,’ and they get cut from their ID deal.”

The recent developments have sparked further debate within the independent wrestling community over whether signing a WWE ID deal is ultimately beneficial for wrestlers trying to build their careers.

Alvarez said he’s already heard concerns directly from talent who are hesitant about joining the program.

“I’ve talked to indie wrestlers, and they’re just like, ‘I don’t want an ID deal,’” Alvarez said. “’It is not a benefit to me to get an ID deal.”

Chazz "Starboy" Hall will no longer be competing on PRODUCE: Volume 2 due to obligations to WWE's Independent Development program. A replacement will be named shortly. https://t.co/H1W0GPED7I — PRODUCE by Orange Crush (@PRODUCENYC) July 2, 2026