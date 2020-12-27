According to Fightful Select, former 10-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair was not originally in the cards for the Lana and Nia Jax feud. While WWE did expect the Queen to return to programming by the fall/winter, her getting inserted into this storyline wasn’t even discussed until after the recent Survivor Series pay per view.

The report also notes that there was a good number of people in WWE who were kept in the dark regarding Flair’s return aside from the final few weeks where it became apparent she would be Asuka’s partner at TLC. The duo are now the women’s tag team champions while Lana has been pulled from television.