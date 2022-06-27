As previously reported, former WWE superstar Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) debuted at this evening’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and defeated top NJPW technician Zack Sabre Jr.

According to Fightful Select, the terms of Claudio’s deal with AEW was set to be long-term, but those have yet to be finalized. For clarification, AEW President Tony Khan did not give the Swiss-Superman an official All Elite graphic as of yet, but he was announced as the newest member of one of the company’s popular faction, the Blackpool Combat Club, and will be competing at this Wednesday’s Blood & Guts matchup.

The report adds that this was not the original plan for Claudio’s debut, but the injury to Bryan Danielson opened up this option. We’ll keep you updated with more details as they surface.

