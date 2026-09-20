WWE SmackDown on September 18 ended on a confusing note during the WWE Championship match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Late in the match, CM Punk got involved and struck Owens with the WWE Championship belt. Zayn followed up by making the cover, with the referee counting to three despite Owens not getting his shoulder off the mat.

However, the referee did not call for the bell, and the match continued. Zayn eventually connected with a Helluva Kick to Owens in the corner before scoring another pinfall to retain the WWE Championship.

According to WWE sources, Owens was not supposed to kick out following the belt shot. The original plan called for the match to end with that pinfall, but when the referee did not signal for the bell, those involved were forced to improvise and go to a different finish.

The situation initially led to speculation that Owens had simply missed his planned kickout, but that reportedly was not the case.

– El árbitro ordena que suene la campana, pero no suena

– Kevin Owens levanta el brazo, pero muy al final

– Sami Zayn se inventa una Helluva Kick que se ve que no estaba planeada No entiendo nada de qué ha pasado aquí. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2yB8boZw0i — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 19, 2026

Pinfall botch during Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens WWE Title match pic.twitter.com/lKhCbDE12O — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) September 19, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)