Backstage Details On Eddie Kingston Signing With AEW, Original Plan Was Only For A Few Dates

AEW announced last week on social media that independent sensation Eddie Kingston had signed with the promotion following his highly-acclaimed TNT title matchup against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kingston was originally only expected to work a few dates for AEW but was offered a contract due to the reaction to his bout against The American Nightmare, and the promo he cut prior to the contest beginning. He had previously been appearing on the NWA’s weekly series Powerrr where he tagged with long-time friend Homicide.

Besides the NWA Kingston briefly worked for IMPACT Wrestling as a member of LAX, and has made a name for himself throughout the independent circuit appearing for companies like Chikara, PWG, AAW, EVOLVE, and CZW.