IMPACT Wrestling is on the road to their Bound For Glory pay per view, which will broadcast on October 24th from a currently undisclosed venue.

According to PW Insider, IMPACT had considered pre-taping the annual event due to the multiple production issues they encountered during August’s Slammiversary show, but officials backstage passed on that idea very quick and believe it to be a sign of respect to their talent to allow them to perform live.

The report also notes that the two marquee matchups for the show will be new IMPACT champion Eric Young defending against Rich Swann, and Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo defending against number one contender Kylie Rae.

