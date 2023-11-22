This past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear saw an incredible Texas Deathmatch between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page, a violent and bloody war that saw Swerve walk away victorious.

At the beginning of the match The Hangman busted Swerve open pretty severely, then slid underneath the Mogul Embassy leader to drink the blood that poured from his head. The spot went viral on social media and had the live crowd in Los Angeles going nuts for every reason you can imagine. Some wondered if the exchanged happened fly due to how it was executed but a new report confirms that it was not.

According to Fightful Select, the blood drinking spot was planned and pitched by both Swerve and Page and was approved by the match producer. The report also notes that everyone backstage is extremely happy with how the match was received and executed. If you missed the spot you can see it below.