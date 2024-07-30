One of AEW’s biggest stories going into its All In pay-per-view is the feud between MJF and Will Ospreay for the American (International) Championship. Fightful Select has released a new report providing some interesting behind-the-scenes details on the rivalry and how it came together.

According to Fightful, the MJF and Ospreay feud had been planned going back many months, which is why Ospreay challenged Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door so there wouldn’t be a question of why the Aerial Assassin wasn’t going for the top prize at All In. It was previously noted that Ospreay also wanted to help elevate Swerve’s title reign, with many calling their showdown a MOTY contender for 2024.

The report later mentions that this feud was planned long before MJF’s return. However, it is not known how long the two men’s recent 59-minute matchup, which saw MJF dethrone Ospreay for the American (International) Championship, was in the works, just that their feud would carry through the summer to All In. MJF rebranding the title to the ‘American’ Championship was used as a temporary way for him to gain extra heat, with the big idea being to elevate the title in the long run.

MJF headlined the 2023 All In pay-per-view against Adam Cole, while Ospreay wrestled in a marquee matchup against Chris Jericho. Both were victorious on that night.