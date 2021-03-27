Fightful Select has a new report on how Major League Wrestling has been conducting their COVID-19 protocols at their tapings.

According to the publication, talent are tested upon their arrival and shortly after they leave to avoid any spread or contamination. Back in October a number of MLW talents spoke highly of the promotion’s safety precautions, which included having a CDC representative on site at all times.

As of this writing the only star from MLW to contract COVID-19 was Tom Lawlor, who properly quarantined and is now back on the regular schedule.