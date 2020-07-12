Backstage Details On NJPW’s COVID-19 Precautions For Fans Coming Back

During his weekly appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast (for Patreon subscribers) the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer details how fans were allowed to attend NJPW’s New Japan Cup Finals and Dominion events, along with the COVID-19 precautions the promotion took to assure fans safety.
Meltzer reports that standard temperature checks were done on fans, as well as made it mandatory to wear masks throughout the show. NJPW also asked fans not to make too much audible noise if they could avoid it (no cheering or booing) and instead share their appreciation to the wrestlers by clapping. However, there was certainly still some noise for the big title change and EVIL’s jump to the Bullet Club over the course of the two shows.
The other big thing noted was that fans were required to share their contact information with NJPW, that way if anyone does end up testing positive NJPW can reach out to anyone sitting in the vicinity of the infected to alert them.
- Vanessa Borne Promoted To WWE Main Roster, Awaiting Debut
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Cesaro Reveals His Favorite Match He’s Been Involved In
- Bonus Episode Of Undertaker: Last Ride Coming To WWE Network
- Johnny Gargano Shoots Down Fan Who Says He’s Afraid To Join WWE’s Main Roster
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Jim Ross On Why The WWE Signed The Undertaker To A New Fifteen Year Deal
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing