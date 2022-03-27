Fightful Select has released a new report regarding a marquee matchup at Wrestlmania 38 and how plans have changed.

According to the report, The New Day was set to face The Trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Pete Dunne (Butch) at the grandest stage of them all, but Big E’s neck injury sustained a few weeks ago put a halt in these plans.

As of now, WWE is planning to run a tag team match involving Woods and Kingston against Dunne and Sheamus. It does not appear that Holland will be competing in the matchup, but that doesn’t mean he will not appear his team’s corner.

This is WWE’s final week before Wrestlemania 38.

WWE is yet to officially confirm the matchup, nor is it known which night it will take place on.

