The big news story from last week was WWE releasing a large number of talents, including Breezango, the Bollywood Boyz, Killain Dain, Tony Nese, Marina Shafir, and more. Like most of the recent cuts, most of those talents do have a non-compete clauses before they are able to sign with a rival promotion.

According to Fightful Select, most of those clauses are either a 30-Day or 90-Day time period, with the report mentioning that one talent (unnamed) was close to skipping a non-compete all together but that didn’t end up happening. It is noted that the talks between released wrestlers, WWE, and Johnny Ace, have been very easy during this time.