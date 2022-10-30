Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.

Fightful Select has provided an update on some of these talents and the types of contracts they are under. Former ROH Pure champion Josh Woods came in on a tiered contract but has since been signed full-time. Dalton Castle, who had a great showing against Chris Jericho recently and is one-third of the ROH six-man champs, is still on a tiered contract.

The Kingdom and Bandido were the latest acts to receive full-time deals, with the status of several other names still up in the air.