Some additional details have surfaced following the announcement that Rusev and CJ Perry are expecting a child.

According to one source, the couple had known about the pregnancy for at least a couple of months before publicly sharing the news.

The pregnancy was also reportedly an additional factor behind Rusev taking some time away from WWE television.

Perry had been scheduled to attend a PixelFlow event, but ultimately remained home after learning she was pregnant.

For those who missed it, Perry opened up about the excitement of learning she was pregnant, particularly after the challenges she and Rusev experienced while trying to start a family.

“It was the best feeling ever! After everything we’d been through, being able to share this news felt so special. The first time we heard his heartbeat, I couldn’t stop giggling. I was so full of gratitude and joy. We’ve been blessed with such a miracle.”

The couple also discussed their experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF), which Perry described as an emotional process filled with uncertainty at nearly every stage.

According to Perry, the process involved waiting to see how many embryos would continue developing before undergoing genetic testing, with each step presenting another potential obstacle.

“You start with so much hope. As you wait to see how many embryos continue developing through day three and then day five, the numbers can get smaller,” Perry explained.

“Then comes the wait for the genetic testing results. Every stage feels like another hurdle. Our first embryo to come back with normal genetic testing results was a boy, and he was the one we transferred.”

Perry added that she was eager to learn the baby’s sex as soon as the opportunity presented itself, explaining that having answers provided some comfort during an otherwise unpredictable experience.

“When they gave me the option to find out the sex, I wanted to know immediately! There’s so much uncertainty during I.V.F. that I wanted as much information as possible.”

The couple’s announcement has generated congratulations from throughout the professional wrestling community.

(H/T: Fightful Select)