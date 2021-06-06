One of the many talents that were released by WWE last week was women’s division star Santana Garrett, a former world champion at WOW who briefly worked for TNA and WWE back in the early 2010s.

According to Fighful Select, Garrett being cut did not come as a huge surprise as she had been called up to the main roster for nearly a year and never used in any capacity. The report mentions that there were some creative plans for Garrett, including a potential trios pairing with Vanessa Borne and Chelsea Green that obviously never came to fruition.

The publication does specify that she had not been present backstage at many SmackDown tapings, nor were they told of any significant plans for a potential push, but that is not confirmed. Whether there were plans or not WWE never followed through on them as Garrett was named in the releases that also included Braun Stowman, Murphy, Aleister Black, Lana, and Ruby Riott.

