An update on Saraya’s status with AEW.

The former women’s champion first debuted for AEW at the Grand Slam special in 2022, and has been a regular character on television ever since. Fightful Select reports that Saraya’s contract with AEW is set to expire this September, but there are options that she and AEW are discussing, including extending her deal for a year or exercising one of the previously written contract options.

Saraya did state back in 2022 that Triple H left the WWE open for her return, and that it was the previous regime’s decision not to retain her. She is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW women’s championship on the August 21st episode of Dynamite in Cardiff. Fightful’s report does note that despite not being booked for a matchup at All In, she will be on the show.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Saraya’s status.