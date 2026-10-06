Travis Scott’s potential WWE in-ring career apparently progressed far enough that he began training with Booker T.

Scott became heavily involved with WWE around WrestleMania 41, where he played a key role in the main event by helping John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

There were indications at the time that WWE had plans for Scott to eventually compete in a match. That never came to fruition, and Booker T has now confirmed that he personally worked with the rapper in preparation for a potential in-ring appearance.

Speaking on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker explained that Scott appeared capable of handling the physical side of wrestling, but his busy schedule ultimately made things difficult.

“Just didn’t work out. That’s all. Yeah, I did work with Travis,” Booker said. “I see a lot of guys like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, iShowSpeed, Lil Yachty, and they come in and do a lot of things. A lot of times, it’s for them, but it’s not for everybody.”

Booker noted that Scott was juggling wrestling training with his music career and numerous other commitments, which made it difficult to devote the necessary time to the process.

“With Travis Scott, this guy has so much work, he’s doing this, that, and then he’s trying to do [wrestling], I think that’s what it was more than anything,” Booker continued.

“After working with him a couple of times, I could see that he could perform the work; I saw it with my own eyes, but the timing put into this, compared to every other project he had going on, as well as his music, I don’t think the time was right.”

Scott has not wrestled for WWE, and it remains unclear whether the company will revisit plans for him to compete or appear on WWE television in the future.

Also during the episode, Booker T claimed he, not Damian Priest, was supposed to team with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania a few years ago.