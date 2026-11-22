Additional details have surfaced regarding two recent departures from TNA Wrestling, including new information on the circumstances surrounding the exits of George Iceman and referee Mike “Romo” Romanella.

As previously reported, TNA confirmed this weekend that Iceman, known to fans as The Personal Concierge, was no longer with the promotion.

Although previous reports suggested that Iceman’s contract had already expired, his deal reportedly remained in effect through the end of 2026. The two sides ultimately agreed to end their working relationship early this weekend, leaving Iceman free to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Iceman had also reportedly been absent from TNA’s last two sets of events prior to his departure.

Meanwhile, additional details have emerged regarding the departure of referee Mike “Romo” Romanella.

TNA previously issued a statement confirming that Romanella was no longer working for the company, adding that no further comments would be made regarding the situation.

According to sources within the promotion, Romanella’s departure was related to an alleged “personal conduct violation.”

The referee was reportedly escorted out of TNA’s recent television tapings in Calgary, Alberta, and informed that he would not be returning.

Another source indicated that Romanella operated a business that had previously served as a sponsor for TNA Wrestling.

(H/T: Fightful Select)