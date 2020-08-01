Backstage Details On WWE Attempting To Hold Another Draft

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been going back and forth on holding another draft for its roster, with the original plan being for it to take place in August. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drastically changing WWE’s programming that plan has been delayed and nixed several times.
Reports are that WWE changed the draft time to September, then pushed back even further to October. They have alerted their broadcast partners about the changes, as well as some live event plans that have been nixed as well. No further details on what the draft will entail, or how the brands will be split up.
Stay tuned.
