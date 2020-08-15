Backstage Details On WWE SmackDown Depth Chart, Who Is Perceived As The Top Babyface For The Brand

According to Fightful Select, some talent were able to view a depth chart kept by WWE officials, which lists who management considers a top heel and top babyface for the blue-brand. The report states that the top babyface according to said list was current Universal champion Braun Strowman, followed by Jeff Hardy, and Matt Riddle. No heels were listed on the depth chart, nor was former multi-time world champion Daniel Bryan, most likely due to Bryan being off the roster at this time to attend to his new child with Brie Bella.
It should be noted that this report was seen prior to last night’s episode of SmackDown, where Braun Strowman appeared to turn back to a heel personal.
