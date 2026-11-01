WWE is continuing to experiment with ways to make its non-televised live events more appealing to fans.

According to one source, the company has been looking to create memorable moments and generate social media attention at house shows as part of an effort to encourage ticket sales and attendance.

Two recent examples of that approach include Halloween-themed matches and Chad Gable scoring a victory over CM Punk at a live event.

Gable defeated Punk during WWE’s October 31 live event in Youngstown, Ohio, giving fans an unexpected result outside of the company’s weekly television programming.

The idea behind the strategy is to provide audiences with experiences that stand out from standard house show cards while potentially generating online discussion afterward.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE House Show Results From Youngstown, OH. 10/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

FULL MATCH: CM Punk vs Chad Gable – #WWEYoungstown 10/29/26 https://t.co/tqk3F3EsHC — Perc Lucas (@GableGooner) October 30, 2026

OMG Chad Gable gets the huge win over CM Punk!!! #WWE #WWEYoungstown https://t.co/CXM3lXJCwT — John Clark (@johnrclark12) October 30, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)