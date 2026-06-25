WWE and USA Network reportedly implemented a commercial-free first hour for the June 19 episode of SmackDown as a contingency plan in anticipation of a potential Game 7 in the 2026 NBA Finals.

According to those familiar with the situation, the decision was made well ahead of time due to the possibility that a winner-take-all championship game would air directly opposite WWE’s Friday night broadcast. Had the series gone the distance, Game 7 would have created significant competition for viewers during SmackDown’s normal timeslot.

To help strengthen the broadcast, WWE loaded the opening hour with a marquee championship bout, as Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against GUNTHER. Adding further intrigue to the matchup, Sami Zayn served as the special guest referee.

As it turned out, the scheduling concerns became unnecessary. The 2026 NBA Finals concluded on June 13, with the New York Knicks defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 to capture the championship on the Spurs’ home floor, eliminating the need for a seventh game.

Even so, WWE and USA Network had already put their plan in place, ensuring the June 19 edition of SmackDown would be positioned strongly in the event the NBA season extended to its final possible game.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)