The turmoil in AEW continues.

Top star Andrade El Idolo recently spoke with Mas Lucha about his run with the company since joining in 2021, which included the former NXT champion mentioning some beef he had with Sammy Guevara, who apparently complained about Andrade working too stiff in ring. Andrade stated the following to the publication: (Quotes via Fightful)

“I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara. I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It’s wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that’s all there was to it. It’s funny because not even in WWE. For example, Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting, but there’s that.”

It didn’t take long for those quotes to circulate online, which caught the eye of Guevara, who took to Twitter and wrote, “You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch.”

Andrade fired right back with a tweet of his own. He writes, “I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!”

Sammy returned the blow by saying Andrade would be jobless if he wasn’t Ric Flair’s son-in-law, then accuses him of wanting to go back to WWE. His full tweet reads, “YOU didnt say shit to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & fuck off.”

Andrade would end the exchange with, “Ok I’m a liar see you on Wednesday!! I’ll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem!”

Check it all out below.

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

#Sammy — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022