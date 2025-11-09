A planned women’s tag team bout for this weekend’s AEW Collision in Houston reportedly went sideways after two wrestlers abruptly walked out before the show began.

According to a detailed report from PWInsider, Nixon Newell (formerly Tegan Nox in WWE) and Miranda Alize were both scheduled to appear on Saturday’s taping, where they were set to face Tay Melo and Anna Jay. However, the outlet reports that the two “balked” at being asked to lose for the second consecutive week and chose to leave the building approximately one hour before bell time.

The match ultimately went forward with Hyan and Maya World stepping in as last-minute replacements. AEW officials were said to be “appreciative” of Hyan and World for stepping up under short notice, with the two reportedly earning “points internally” for their professionalism.

PWInsider also noted that neither Alize nor Newell are believed to be under AEW contract.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has since confirmed PWInsider’s report, adding that there had already been “issues” involving the same duo the prior week — making it surprising to many that they were even brought back for this show.

A follow-up report from Fightful added another layer, stating that while Alize and Newell were aware they were losing the match, they were unhappy with the planned duration — roughly three minutes — and had requested more time. They were told that the timing for the match was already locked and could not be adjusted.

Following Collision, Alize posted on social media that both she and Newell “had a lot to say,” teasing that more details may soon come to light. Both women have since liked and retweeted multiple fan messages of support in the aftermath of the situation.

This story is still developing, and we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 11/8/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.