An update on Kevin Patrick.

It was reported at the beginning of the year that longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole would be returning to Raw alongside Wade Barrett, and that SmackDown would be called by Patrick and Corey Graves. The move had some in the IWC talking as Patrick has yet to prove himself as a reliable play-by-play man on his own.

According to PW Insider, there are some in WWE who are watching to see how Patrick does now that Cole is not with him on SmackDown. The report states that there is a feeling that Patrick really needs to step it up if he hopes to remain in that position.

This Friday’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Stay tuned.