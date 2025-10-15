TNA Wrestling paid tribute to one of its most inspirational figures during Bound For Glory weekend.

Chris Bey was honored with one of the company’s All Star Awards during festivities in Lowell, Massachusetts, celebrating his perseverance and contributions to the promotion both in and out of the ring.

The recognition comes nearly one year after Bey suffered a broken neck during a TNA match in October 2024 — an injury that left doctors giving him little chance to walk again. Defying the odds, Bey is back on his feet and remains optimistic that he’ll one day return to in-ring competition.

TNA President Carlos Silva presented Bey with the award before the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, part of a growing TNA tradition of honoring standout performers who have made significant on-screen or behind-the-scenes contributions.

“Chris walked in, and Chris was different than he was 3–4 months ago when I saw him,” Silva said. “Chris was now not just a guy that had been injured and was working to get better — it was like he was back.”

Silva continued, “And the way he was moving, and the way that, of course, he was smiling, and the positive energy that he gives off — it felt so good for me to see that. And so, Chris, we’re so happy that you’re here and here to celebrate and hopefully to break the [TNA North American attendance] record with us tonight.”

Accepting the award, Bey expressed gratitude toward everyone in TNA and revealed that he’s officially been discharged from physical therapy.

“I’ll keep it simple: obviously, this award belongs to all of us,” Bey said. “God is great. I’ve had a tough year, but a fun year still, because I like journeys. I like the difficulty because it makes for great stories. But, also, I like to watch what you guys do because it motivates me, it makes me work harder.”

Bey added, “So every time I see you guys breaking records or doing great shows, doing great business with other companies, it helps me push my next workout. It helps me push my next therapy session. Which, I did officially just get discharged from physical therapy. But it takes a village. So you guys keep doing what you do. I’ll keep doing what I do. And together we’ll keep winning. I love you all.”

Bound For Glory weekend marked Bey’s first public TNA appearance since the injury, and his speech — full of positivity and hope — was met with an emotional ovation from fans and peers alike.

EXCLUSIVE: It was incredible to have @DashingChrisBey in Lowell for #TNABoundForGlory, and for the positivity and inspiration he brings to us all he was presented with the TNA All Star Award for the event. @carlossilva pic.twitter.com/3dBNvtQXgL — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 15, 2025

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)