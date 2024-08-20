The cameo appearances continued on the August 19 episode of WWE Raw.

Roberto Luongo was shown in the front row of the Amerant Bank Center in Sunrise, Florida on Monday night. The NHL star was also backstage at the event, and the cameras were on-hand for a moment he shared with noted hockey mega-fan CM Punk. WWE released the video on their official YouTube channel and various social media platforms.

Also featured in a cameo appearance in the crowd on 8/19 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program was UFC Hall of Fame legend and former UFC Welterweight Champion “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler.