Some within WWE are reportedly growing frustrated with the restrictions surrounding Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

There are said to be members of WWE’s post-production department who feel “handcuffed” at times by the restrictions Netflix has put in place, particularly following the censorship of material on recent episodes of Raw.

While WWE was aware of the parameters that would come with airing Raw on the streaming service, some within the company reportedly did not anticipate the restrictions being as intensive as they have been.

The situation was highlighted by the recent angle involving Royce Keys and OTM attacking members of The Bloodline. The decision to subsequently upload an uncensored version of the attack to social media was reportedly unanimous within WWE.

Those involved felt the complete version of the segment was important to the storyline and needed to be seen as it was originally designed and produced.

There was apparently some internal disagreement over how the situation could have been handled, however. One source questioned whether WWE should have held the angle for another week, when Raw would be airing live and in real time rather than dealing with the restrictions surrounding the broadcast in question.

It remains to be seen whether the recent censorship will lead to any changes in how WWE produces certain Raw segments moving forward.

#WWERaw IS ON NETFLIX. WHY IS BLOOD BEING CENSORED ON A STREAMING SERVICE THAT HAS SHOWS THAT FEATURE MURDER AMONG OTHER HORRIFIC SITUATIONS. This is whack. pic.twitter.com/McAjAG9NjV — Juice Springsteen (@JuicySteen) September 1, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)