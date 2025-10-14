Former WWE Superstar Luke Menzies, better known to fans as Ridge Holland, has revealed that his time with the company is coming to an end.

As noted earlier here on the site, Menzies announced Monday on social media that his WWE contract will officially expire on November 14. The 36-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for 6–7 months, and while he confirmed that WWE will continue covering the costs of his rehabilitation, he won’t be paid during that period.

Some fans online interpreted WWE covering his rehab costs as a goodwill gesture. However, sources clarified that the company is obligated to pay for his medical care since the injury occurred while Menzies was working a TNA Wrestling event as part of the WWE–TNA talent exchange. Had WWE not covered the costs, it likely would have opened the door for a successful legal claim on Menzies’ behalf.

Additional details have since surfaced regarding his contract status.

According to reports, Menzies had been working under a deal that put him on “NXT money” despite his prior main roster run. His original main roster deal was set to expire in November 2024, but WWE reportedly offered him a one-year extension at a reduced rate, roughly $200,000 less than his previous salary, which he accepted. That extension is now set to end next month.

It was also noted that Menzies did not receive any additional pay for participating in the TNA crossover that led to his injury.

Within WWE, there’s said to be disappointment among many of the talent in the locker room over how the situation has been handled. One veteran talent reportedly commented that this kind of treatment toward an injured performer “would have never happened pre-pandemic.”

Ridge Holland released the following statement on social media on Monday:

“I’ve been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th. WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support. My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I’m still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience. The shining light that has always kept me going is the HUGE support from a handful of special human beings. Thank you. I’m unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business…..so stay tuned. Cheers.”

For those who missed it over the weekend, multiple WWE NXT, WWE I.D., WWE EVOLVE and other developmental wrestlers were released from WWE, including Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray and Jamar Hampton.

