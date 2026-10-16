There is reportedly some frustration and confusion behind the scenes in WWE regarding the company’s recent creative direction for Gunther.

According to sources, questions have been raised internally about how the former World Heavyweight Champion has been utilized on SmackDown, particularly considering the momentum he had built in recent months.

Gunther had been positioned as a major force following his string of high-profile retirement victories, including his role in ending John Cena’s in-ring career.

However, his creative direction since moving to the blue brand has reportedly left some within WWE questioning what the long-term plans are for him.

The concern appears to center on whether WWE has a clear strategy for capitalizing on the momentum Gunther established through those major victories.

While the situation has reportedly generated some mild frustration among those involved in the creative process, there has been no indication of any major changes being planned for his presentation as of this writing.

This week, Gunther appeared on WWE Main Event, which premiered on their new weekly streaming home of Rumble (see video below).

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)