WWE’s July 27 episode of Monday Night Raw reportedly led to increased scrutiny behind the scenes, with several members of the creative team said to be feeling the pressure in the aftermath of the show.

According to reports, the Los Angeles event carried added significance internally because a number of Netflix executives were in attendance, making it an especially important show for WWE as the company continues its partnership with the streaming platform.

One source reportedly described the opening segment as a poor first impression, pointing to the microphone issues that affected the promo, as well as the mishap involving the planned Fall From Grace spot.

Elsewhere on the show, the musical segment featuring Danhausen and Joe Hendry also reportedly drew criticism backstage. The appearance by boxer Ryan Garcia was said to have fallen flat, with some feeling the cameo added little to the segment and questioning the decision to feature him given the controversy surrounding him in recent months.

While WWE has not publicly commented on the reported internal reaction, the episode has reportedly become a talking point backstage due to both the production issues and the importance of the event with Netflix representatives in attendance.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)