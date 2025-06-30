Kairi Sane is not facing any backstage heat in WWE, despite being involved in two recent matches that led to injuries for top Superstars.

The former Damage CTRL member has been the subject of backstage speculation following serious injuries sustained by Zoey Stark and Liv Morgan during recent episodes of WWE RAW. However, according to Fightful Select, there is no backlash toward Kairi, as both incidents are considered unfortunate accidents, and no one in the WWE locker room holds her responsible.

The first incident occurred on the May 19th edition of RAW, when Zoey Stark tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus following a botched missile dropkick sequence that involved Kairi. Stark has since undergone surgery and will be out of action for several months.

Weeks later, during a singles match on June 16, Kairi faced Liv Morgan. A routine single-leg takedown during the bout led to Morgan dislocating her shoulder, forcing the match to end prematurely. Morgan also required surgery and is currently sidelined.

Despite the back-to-back injuries, the general sentiment backstage is that Kairi is not at fault. Sources noted that she was visibly distressed after both incidents and deeply concerned for her opponents.

The report states, “There is zero heat whatsoever. Zoey’s was an accident that happened when she jumped off the top rope. Liv’s was a freak accident on a basic move. Kairi was very concerned backstage.”