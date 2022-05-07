Fightful Select has released another report regarding tonight’s IMPACT Under Siege tapings, which take place from Kentucky.

As previously mentioned Willie Mack and Jonah are done with the company and obviously won’t be present for tonight’s show, but those aren’t the only bigger names that IMPACT will be without this weekend. IMPACT Digital Media champion Matt Cardona and top women’s division star Chelsea Green are both sill on vacation and will be absent for Under Siege.

Furthermore…the publication adds that there is at least one more return/debut planned for this evening in the Knockouts (women’s) division. At this time it is not known who that star could be.

We reported earlier today that former world champion Sami Callihan is set to return to the promotion imminently, with a heavy indication that it could be as soon as this evening. Stay tuned for more updates.